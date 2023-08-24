Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has refused to meet with visiting Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib because of what Azeri news media described as the latter’s “pro-Armenian” statements made earlier in Yerevan.

August 24, 2023, 12:04 Azeri leader snubs Belgium’s Foreign Minister for ‘pro-Armenian’ statements

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Lahbib is visiting Baku August 24.

The Azeri APA news agency reported that President Aliyev usually meets visiting foreign ministers but he has snubbed Lahbib over her “pro-Armenian position."

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said during her visit to Armenia that Azerbaijan must open the Lachin Corridor and ensure the rights and security of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.