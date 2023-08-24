Artsakhpress

Politics

Azeri leader snubs Belgium’s Foreign Minister for ‘pro-Armenian’ statements

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has refused to meet with visiting Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib because of what Azeri news media described as the latter’s “pro-Armenian” statements made earlier in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Lahbib is visiting Baku August 24.

The Azeri APA news agency reported that President Aliyev usually meets visiting foreign ministers but he has snubbed Lahbib over her “pro-Armenian position."

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said during her visit to Armenia that Azerbaijan must open the Lachin Corridor and ensure the rights and security of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.


     

Azerbaijan intends to open Lachin Corridor only for outbound transit, warns Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that he’s received information that Azerbaijan intends to re-open the Lachin Corridor only in one direction to allow outbound transit.

Any meeting in the territory of Azerbaijan is greatly risky. MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has responded to the information spread by the BBC-Azerbaijan Service that the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh are inclined to agree to the opening of the Aghdam road and that a meeting between the parties on this issue will be held in Barda in the coming days.

In case of reopening of Lachin Corridor we'll reestablish our self-sufficiency. Artsakh FM

If we accept opening of Aghdam road & supply from #Azerbaijan'i side, we legitimize the crime they are committing.

Latest deliveries of medical supplies to Artsakh occurred July 7. MFA

While Hikmet Hajiyev spares no effort to "prove" that "Lachin Corridor is open," the international community replies back with the statement of ICRC that "latest deliveries of medical supplies to Nagorno Karabakh occurred July 7, while latest delivery of food occurred June 14.

President Harutyunyan will personally present the information on the situation and the approaches of the authorities. Spokesperson

On August 22 and 23, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held discussions with various state, political and public circles.

Rep. Schiff warns of urgent humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff has raised awareness of an urgent humanitarian crisis occurring in blockade-hit Artsakh.

Economy

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Society

Azerbaijan earthquake felt in Artsakh and Armenia

A magnitude 4,6 earthquake that struck south-eastern Azerbaijan in the early hours of Wednesday was also felt in Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian seismic protection agency reported.

7 medical patients are transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan through Red Cross mediation

Seven patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

41 people transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, Azerbaijan forces passengers to cross Hakari bridge on foot

On August 21, a total of 41 Russian and Artsakh Republic citizens were transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by Russian peacekeepers, which is the first case since June 14, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

Yerevan-Kapan passenger flights officially launched

NovAir airlines launched regular passenger flights from Yerevan to Kapan on August 21.

ICRC calls for resumption of urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on decision-makers to find a compromise and make it possible to resume urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor.

11 medical patients from Artsakh are transferred to Armenia through Red Cross

Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

President Harutyunyan meets with group of militia fighters

On 17 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of militia fighters, the Presidential Office stated.

Military

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region

On the night of August 23-24, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region of Artsakh Republic by using small arms.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defenseof Azerbaijan, claiming that at around 11:30pm Wednesday, Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border zone, does not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha

On August 23, between 01:05 a.m. and 02:00 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha.

Azerbaijan fires on combine harvester working in Artsakh village field

At around 12:30pm Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, using small arms, on a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic.

Azerbaijani disinformation campaign again falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

Azerbaijan continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations targeting the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense warned Tuesday.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh early on Tuesday morning, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Artsakh of jamming aircraft GPS

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on Monday disseminated another false statement claiming that from 10:15am to 10:23am, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units blocked out the GPS positioning system of a civil aircraft flying on the Fizuli-Baku route, the Artsakh Defense Army reported.

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

International

Medvedev slams NATO for fighting ‘full-scale’ war against Russia in Ukraine

Four Kiev drones intercepted while trying to attack Russia

West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov

Trump obliged to voluntarily turn himself in at jail in Georgia

