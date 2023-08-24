Azerbaijan intends to open Lachin Corridor only for outbound transit, warns Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that he’s received information that Azerbaijan intends to re-open the Lachin Corridor only in one direction to allow outbound transit.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at the Cabinet meeting on August 24, Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan continues its illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian aid sent by the Armenian government, the private sector as well as French regions remains stranded at the entrance of Lachin Corridor.

“At the same time, the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains tense. The only change in the situation is that a certain movement of people requiring treatment and other citizens has begun along the Lachin Corridor through the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, we have received credible information that plans are being developed to unilaterally open the Lachin Corridor, meaning to allow only exit from Nagorno-Karabakh,” Pashinyan said.