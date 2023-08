On the night of August 23-24, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region of Artsakh Republic by using small arms.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no casualties on the Armenian side, informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.