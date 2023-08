Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The session will take place in Tsaghkadzor.