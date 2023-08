If we accept opening of Aghdam road & supply from #Azerbaijan'i side, we legitimize the crime they are committing.

August 23, 2023, 16:29 In case of reopening of Lachin Corridor we'll reestablish our self-sufficiency. Artsakh FM

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan told POLITICOEurope.

''In case of reopening of Lachin Corridor we'll reestablish our self-sufficiency,'' Ghazaryan noted.