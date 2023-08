While Hikmet Hajiyev spares no effort to "prove" that "Lachin Corridor is open," the international community replies back with the statement of ICRC that "latest deliveries of medical supplies to Nagorno Karabakh occurred July 7, while latest delivery of food occurred June 14.

August 23, 2023, 15:49 Latest deliveries of medical supplies to Artsakh occurred July 7. MFA

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is reported in the X (former Twitter) statement of the MFA of the Republic of Artsakh.