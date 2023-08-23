President Harutyunyan will personally present the information on the situation and the approaches of the authorities. Spokesperson

On August 22 and 23, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held discussions with various state, political and public circles.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Press Secretary of the President of the Artsakh Republic Lusine Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress'', detailing that the humanitarian and security problems created in the Republic of Artsakh as a result of the complete siege by Azerbaijan, the actions of the Artsakh authorities and mediation proposals received from different centers to resolve the situation were discussed.



“No decision was made, and the discussions continue, and soon President Harutyunyan will personally present the information on the situation and the approaches of the authorities,” Avanesyan added.