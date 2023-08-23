NATO is fighting a full-scale war against Russia, using the Kiev authorities as proxies, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Georgia’s invasion of South Ossetia and Russia’s recognition of the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, Tass informs.

August 23, 2023, 13:49 Medvedev slams NATO for fighting ‘full-scale’ war against Russia in Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The politician pointed out that "hostile observers" should have learned a lesson from those developments but "unfortunately, it did not happen." "The Western world keeps falling into the same trap over and over again," Medvedev said.

"Our adversaries are up to their necks in the proxy war that NATO is fighting against us in Ukraine through the hands of the Kiev regime, which is a full-scale and deadly one," he stressed.