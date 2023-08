1817 | August 17, 2023 10:57 The Artsakh Genocide: Hemodialysis Patients’ Between Death and Forced Displacement by Azerbaijan

1624 | August 18, 2023 16:47 President Harutyunyan meets with group of militia fighters

1606 | August 17, 2023 16:14 In the catastrophic conditions of the blockade, it becomes almost impossible to organize child care. Reference

1510 | August 17, 2023 15:29 UN Security Council recorded that we are starving, but what does that change? David Babayan

1490 | August 17, 2023 16:05 Kirby: We continue to stay engaged diplomatically to encourage peaceful resolution between Armenia, Azerbaijan

1289 | August 17, 2023 09:40 Medical supplies and essential goods are in critically short supply or have already run out in Nagorno-Karabakh, EU representative in UN

1265 | August 19, 2023 11:35 ICRC calls for resumption of urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor

1081 | August 17, 2023 12:05 MoD: Azerbaijan fires at combine Artsakh harvester working in village field