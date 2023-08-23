Azerbaijan earthquake felt in Artsakh and Armenia

A magnitude 4,6 earthquake that struck south-eastern Azerbaijan in the early hours of Wednesday was also felt in Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian seismic protection agency reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The quake hit 52km south of the Azeri city of Neftchala at 01:23, August 23.

This seismic activity was felt also in Artsakh and in Syunik Province of Armenia.