Azerbaijan earthquake felt in Artsakh and Armenia

A magnitude 4,6 earthquake that struck south-eastern Azerbaijan in the early hours of Wednesday was also felt in Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian seismic protection agency reported.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said he discussed with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib on August 22 the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Artsakh resulting from the illegal Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor.
Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyan held a meeting on August 21 with the Head of the Russian Community of Artsakh Alexander Bordov.
Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has said that she will visit Armenia in September to attend the opening of the Canadian embassy in Yerevan, the Armenian National Committee (ANC) International reported.
The armed forces of Azerbaijan are keeping the only wheat field of Sarushen community of Nagorno-Karabakh under fire, depriving the residents of the opportunity to have bread. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X—former Twitter.
On August 18, President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation with members of the Government, heads of state administrative bodies, as well as representatives of the judicial and law enforcement system, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan has commented on the document posted online which is allegedly Russia’s latest offer after a trilateral meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan, which envisages the status of ethnic minority for the people of Artsakh within Azerbaijan.
Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a atatement in connection with the UN Security Council Meeting on the humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Seven patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.
On August 21, a total of 41 Russian and Artsakh Republic citizens were transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by Russian peacekeepers, which is the first case since June 14, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
NovAir airlines launched regular passenger flights from Yerevan to Kapan on August 21.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on decision-makers to find a compromise and make it possible to resume urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor.
Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.
On 17 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of militia fighters, the Presidential Office stated.
On August 23, between 01:05 a.m. and 02:00 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha.
At around 12:30pm Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, using small arms, on a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic.
Azerbaijan continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations targeting the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense warned Tuesday.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh early on Tuesday morning, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on Monday disseminated another false statement claiming that from 10:15am to 10:23am, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units blocked out the GPS positioning system of a civil aircraft flying on the Fizuli-Baku route, the Artsakh Defense Army reported.
At 9:50am Monday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from various-caliber small arms, at the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha village in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.
The Azerbaijani military opened cross-border gunfire Monday morning at Armenian military outposts near the village of Khnatsakh in Syunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
