Armenia expects effective steps from int’l community to change Azerbaijan’s destructive, inhuman, belligerent conduct

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said he discussed with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib on August 22 the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Artsakh resulting from the illegal Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We discussed in detail the extremely negative and irreversible consequences of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the UN Security Council emergency meeting, the targeted statements made by international partners and organizations, including Belgium and other EU states…” Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Lahbib in Yerevan.  He said Armenia attaches great importance to the statements.

“Nevertheless, despite all of this and contrary to the ICJ 22 February and 6 July rulings, Azerbaijan continues the blockade of Lachin Corridor. Of course, this is not a manifestation separate from other developments, we are continuously warning that Azerbaijan’s actions are based on the explicit policy of subjecting Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing,” FM Mirzoyan said.

He added that Azerbaijan has been violating the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and targeting Armenian positions along the state border of Armenia in the recent days. Mirzoyan noted that the EU monitoring mission has also reported the shooting.

FM Mirzoyan said that Azerbaijan is continuously violating all terms of the 9 November statement, including the clause on releasing all POWs and other detainees, and determining the fate of those missing.

The Armenian Foreign Minister warned that by keeping 120,000 Armenians hostage in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan is challenging the efforts of the entire international community, and first of all Armenia, aimed at achieving peace and stability.

“The Armenian side expects our international partners to display political will and take effective steps in the direction of changing Azerbaijan’s destructive, inhuman and belligerent conduct. The Armenian side is once again reaffirming its stance to achieve lasting peace in the region through negotiations,” he said.


     

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said he discussed with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib on August 22 the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Artsakh resulting from the illegal Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor.

Artsakh NA Speaker holds meeting with head of Russian community

Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyan held a meeting on August 21 with the Head of the Russian Community of Artsakh Alexander Bordov.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly to visit Armenia for opening of embassy

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has said that she will visit Armenia in September to attend the opening of the Canadian embassy in Yerevan, the Armenian National Committee (ANC) International reported.

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan uses all means to purge peaceful people from their homeland

The armed forces of Azerbaijan are keeping the only wheat field of Sarushen community of Nagorno-Karabakh under fire, depriving the residents of the opportunity to have bread. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X—former Twitter.

President convened an extended working consultation

On August 18, President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation with members of the Government, heads of state administrative bodies, as well as representatives of the judicial and law enforcement system, the Presidential Office stated.

Offering ethnic minority status within Azerbaijan is “a vision detached from reality,”Artsakh FM

Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan has commented on the document posted online which is allegedly Russia’s latest offer after a trilateral meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan, which envisages the status of ethnic minority for the people of Artsakh within Azerbaijan.

We expect the United Nations Security Council member states will demonstrate consistency and а principled stance. Artsakh MFA

Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a atatement in connection with the UN Security Council Meeting on the humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

7 medical patients are transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan through Red Cross mediation

Seven patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

41 people transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, Azerbaijan forces passengers to cross Hakari bridge on foot

On August 21, a total of 41 Russian and Artsakh Republic citizens were transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by Russian peacekeepers, which is the first case since June 14, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

Yerevan-Kapan passenger flights officially launched

NovAir airlines launched regular passenger flights from Yerevan to Kapan on August 21.

ICRC calls for resumption of urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on decision-makers to find a compromise and make it possible to resume urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor.

11 medical patients from Artsakh are transferred to Armenia through Red Cross

Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

President Harutyunyan meets with group of militia fighters

On 17 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of militia fighters, the Presidential Office stated.

In the catastrophic conditions of the blockade, it becomes almost impossible to organize child care. Reference

Satenik Grigoryan is one of the thousands of mothers who, due to the problems caused by the complete blockade of Artsakh, face many daily difficulties in caring for a young child.

Azerbaijan fires on combine harvester working in Artsakh village field

At around 12:30pm Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, using small arms, on a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic.

Azerbaijani disinformation campaign again falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

Azerbaijan continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations targeting the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense warned Tuesday.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh early on Tuesday morning, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Artsakh of jamming aircraft GPS

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on Monday disseminated another false statement claiming that from 10:15am to 10:23am, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units blocked out the GPS positioning system of a civil aircraft flying on the Fizuli-Baku route, the Artsakh Defense Army reported.

MoD: Azerbaijan fires at Armenia combat outposts

At 9:50am Monday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from various-caliber small arms, at the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha village in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

Azerbaijani cross-border shooting targets Armenian outposts near village in Syunik

The Azerbaijani military opened cross-border gunfire Monday morning at Armenian military outposts near the village of Khnatsakh in Syunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire at night

From 5:50am to 6:30am Monday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the regions of Martakert, Askeran, Martuni, and Shushi by using small arms, Artsakh Republic Defense Army informs.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

Four Kiev drones intercepted while trying to attack Russia

West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov

Trump obliged to voluntarily turn himself in at jail in Georgia

Majority of countries prepared to stand up for their sovereignty in shaping future — Putin

