Artsakh NA Speaker holds meeting with head of Russian community

Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyan held a meeting on August 21 with the Head of the Russian Community of Artsakh Alexander Bordov.
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bordov presented the activities of the Russian community in Artsakh and issues pertaining to the community life, the press service of Artsakh NA informs .
Issues aimed at the ties between the Russian community and the parliament, as well as strengthening of cooperation were discussed.