Seven patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

August 22, 2023, 12:12 7 medical patients are transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan through Red Cross mediation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: And seven patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons.

The Azerbaijani side, however, continuously prohibits the delivery—by ICRC vehicles—of much-needed medicines and medical supplies to Artsakh.

A total of 28 children are currently receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and four of them are at the neonatal and intensive care unit.

And 85 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, three of them are at the intensive care unit, and two of these three are in critical condition.