Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly to visit Armenia for opening of embassy

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has said that she will visit Armenia in September to attend the opening of the Canadian embassy in Yerevan, the Armenian National Committee (ANC) International reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Joly made the announcement during a meeting with members of the Armenian National Committee of Canada in Montreal.

The humanitarian situation in blockaded Artsakh was discussed during the meeting.

In turn, ANC Canada said in a statement, "the situation in Artsakh is dire and therefore, decisive action must be taken to ensure the safety, security and self-determination of the population. These were the topics we discussed with Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Mélanie Joly yesterday in Montreal, where we presented several policy recommendations that Canada can put into action and help break the disastrous Artsakh Blockade."