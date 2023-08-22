Azerbaijani again falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

Azerbaijan continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations targeting the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense said on August 22..

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani authorities once again falsely accused the Armenian Armed Forces of opening gunfire across the border.

“The statement of the Ministry of Defenseof Azerbaijan that the units of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the southwestern and southeastern parts of the frontier zone between 22:50 p.m. and 02:05 a.m. on August 21 and 22 does not correspond to reality,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.