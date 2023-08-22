The Kiev government has sent four drones to attack targets on the territory of Russia on Tuesday, all of them were intercepted, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

August 22, 2023, 09:41 Four Kiev drones intercepted while trying to attack Russia

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Earlier today, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using drones was foiled," the ministry said.

"Two drones, which were detected by air defense facilities on duty and suppressed by electronic warfare systems, crashed over the territory of the Bryansk Region [in west Russia]," it said. "The other two drones were detected and destroyed by air defenses above the territory of the Moscow Region."

"No casualties occurred as a result of these foiled terrorist attacks," the ministry added.