The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh early on Tuesday morning, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

August 22, 2023, 09:10 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azeri forces opened small arms fire from 06:00 to 07:00 on August 22 in the Martakert and Martuni regions, the ministry said.

The Armenian side did not suffer casualties.

The incident was reported to the Russian peacekeepers.