The armed forces of Azerbaijan are keeping the only wheat field of Sarushen community of Nagorno-Karabakh under fire, depriving the residents of the opportunity to have bread. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X—former Twitter.

August 21, 2023, 16:53 Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan uses all means to purge peaceful people from their homeland

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: He added as follows:

“In other words, on the one hand, Azerbaijan does not allow the humanitarian goods, flour and other primary food sent from Armenia to enter Nagorno-Karabakh, and on the other hand, it shoots at peaceful villagers for not collecting the wheat they have grown and not baking bread.

“The humanitarian part of this problem is a mere consequence of Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy, and the main problem is that Azerbaijan uses all means to purge peaceful people from their homeland where they have lived for centuries.

“It seems the international community wants to say that it is neither capable to make sure the people living in Nagorno Karabakh can collect wheat from the field to bake bread, nor to ensure the delivery of the flour that has been standing in the Lachin corridor for 3 weeks to 120 thousand people.”