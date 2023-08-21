The armed forces of Azerbaijan are keeping the only wheat field of Sarushen community of Nagorno-Karabakh under fire, depriving the residents of the opportunity to have bread. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X—former Twitter.
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan uses all means to purge peaceful people from their homeland
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: He added as follows:
“In other words, on the one hand, Azerbaijan does not allow the humanitarian goods, flour and other primary food sent from Armenia to enter Nagorno-Karabakh, and on the other hand, it shoots at peaceful villagers for not collecting the wheat they have grown and not baking bread.