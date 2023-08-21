41 people transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, Azerbaijan forces passengers to cross Hakari bridge on foot

On August 21, a total of 41 Russian and Artsakh Republic citizens were transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by Russian peacekeepers, which is the first case since June 14, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian citizens were waiting for their transportation for a long time, while the citizens of Artsakh are students who have enrolled in universities in Armenia and abroad. According to a preliminary agreement reached with the peacekeepers, the transport of students and Russian citizens will continue in the coming days. Nevertheless, the Azerbaijani side continues to obstruct the movement of many persons in two directions. At this moment, hundreds of citizens are waiting in Armenia for their return to Artsakh, 333 people with conditions requiring urgent and planned intervention are on an ICRC waiting list for their transfer to Armenia, in addition to the thousands of people who require two-way movement for humanitarian, working and other purposes.

In addition to illegal surveillance and obstacles for the citizens of Artsakh, the Azerbaijani side continues to create humiliating conditions at the illegal checkpoint located near the Hakari bridge. In particular, the Azerbaijanis and the reporters they invited have once again filmed the faces of these persons against their will and used them for propaganda purposes. In addition, the Azerbaijani side did not allow the vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping troops to cross the Hakari bridge, forcing the passengers to cross the bridge with their luggage on foot, after which they continued their journey with the vehicles that came to meet them from Goris, Armenia.