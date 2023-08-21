The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on Monday disseminated another false statement claiming that from 10:15am to 10:23am, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units blocked out the GPS positioning system of a civil aircraft flying on the Fizuli-Baku route, the Artsakh Defense Army reported.

August 21, 2023, 13:36 Azerbaijan falsely accuses Artsakh of jamming aircraft GPS

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Azerbaijan MoD's statement, which has nothing to do with reality, cannot withstand professional examination. As we have already mentioned before, the aircraft flying the mentioned route does not cross the Artsakh Republic air borders. By periodically disseminating such false statements, Azerbaijan aims to divert the attention of the international community from the daily deepening humanitarian disaster caused by the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan," the Artsakh MoD press service added.

It added that Azerbaijan itself has been consistently targeting civilian infrastructure in Artsakh during and after the 2020 war, by blocking the Lachin Corridor, disrupting gas and electricity supplies and jamming internet and mobile phone connection.