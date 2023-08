NovAir airlines launched regular passenger flights from Yerevan to Kapan on August 21.

August 21, 2023, 14:25 Yerevan-Kapan passenger flights officially launched

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The first roundtrip flight was operated Monday.

The Vice Governor of Syunik and the Governor’s Advisor were among the passengers, the Syunik Governor’s Office said in a press release.

The commuter flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays.