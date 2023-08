At 9:50am Monday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from various-caliber small arms, at the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha village in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

August 21, 2023, 12:11 MoD: Azerbaijan fires at Armenia combat outposts

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.