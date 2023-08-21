The Azerbaijani military opened cross-border gunfire Monday morning at Armenian military outposts near the village of Khnatsakh in Syunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

August 21, 2023, 09:44 Azerbaijani cross-border shooting targets Armenian outposts near village in Syunik

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On August 21, at around 06:10 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts in the vicinity of Khnatsakh,” the Ministry of Defense said.