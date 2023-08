From 5:50am to 6:30am Monday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the regions of Martakert, Askeran, Martuni, and Shushi by using small arms, Artsakh Republic Defense Army informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no casualties on the Armenian side.

These cases of ceasefire violations were reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.