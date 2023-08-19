ICRC calls for resumption of urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on decision-makers to find a compromise and make it possible to resume urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) remains the only humanitarian organization operating across the Lachin corridor to respond to growing humanitarian needs. The latest deliveries of medical supplies occurred July 7, while the latest delivery of food occurred June 14. The ICRC is urging decision-makers to find a compromise and make it possible to resume urgently needed humanitarian deliveries,” the ICRC said in a statement.