ICRC calls for resumption of urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on decision-makers to find a compromise and make it possible to resume urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) remains the only humanitarian organization operating across the Lachin corridor to respond to growing humanitarian needs. The latest deliveries of medical supplies occurred July 7, while the latest delivery of food occurred June 14. The ICRC is urging decision-makers to find a compromise and make it possible to resume urgently needed humanitarian deliveries,” the ICRC said in a statement.


     

President convened an extended working consultation

On August 18, President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation with members of the Government, heads of state administrative bodies, as well as representatives of the judicial and law enforcement system, the Presidential Office stated.

Offering ethnic minority status within Azerbaijan is “a vision detached from reality,”Artsakh FM

Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan has commented on the document posted online which is allegedly Russia’s latest offer after a trilateral meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan, which envisages the status of ethnic minority for the people of Artsakh within Azerbaijan.

We expect the United Nations Security Council member states will demonstrate consistency and а principled stance. Artsakh MFA

Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a atatement in connection with the UN Security Council Meeting on the humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh

Kirby: We continue to stay engaged diplomatically to encourage peaceful resolution between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The US is going to continue to stay engaged diplomatically to encourage a peaceful resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was announced by coordinator John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator For Strategic Communications, at a press briefing on Wednesday.

UN Security Council recorded that we are starving, but what does that change? David Babayan

The UN Security Council should adopt a clear resolution because statements alone will not change anything. David Babayan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic President and former foreign minister of Artsakh, told NEWS.am, referring to Wednesday’s UN Security Council emergency meeting on the crisis in Artsakh.

Medical supplies and essential goods are in critically short supply or have already run out in Nagorno-Karabakh, EU representative in UN

Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations delivered a Statement on behalf of the European Union at the UN Security Council briefing related to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh andthe Lachin corridor.

UK deeply concerned about the ongoing disruption to aid delivery through the Lachin corridor

The United Kingdom remains deeply concerned at the ongoing disruptions to the Lachin Corridor, which threatens the supply of life-saving medication, health care, and other essential goods and services – resulting in humanitarian consequences for the local population, Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, said at the Security Council sitting on the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

11 medical patients from Artsakh are transferred to Armenia through Red Cross

Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

President Harutyunyan meets with group of militia fighters

On 17 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of militia fighters, the Presidential Office stated.

In the catastrophic conditions of the blockade, it becomes almost impossible to organize child care. Reference

Satenik Grigoryan is one of the thousands of mothers who, due to the problems caused by the complete blockade of Artsakh, face many daily difficulties in caring for a young child.

The Artsakh Genocide: Hemodialysis Patients’ Between Death and Forced Displacement by Azerbaijan

The Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) 120,000 indigenous people are totally besieged by Azerbaijan, for two months exacerbating the critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies, the Associated Press writes.

Group of Turkey intellectuals appeal to world regarding humanitarian disaster in Artsakh

A number of politicians, writers, and human rights advocates in Turkey have called on the international community to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh due to its ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan,news.am informs, citing Gercek News.

Protest action held outside Russian peacekeeping contingent’s HQ

A group of Artsakh residents blocked the entrance to the military base of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh on August 15.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on August 16, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

MoD: Azerbaijan fires at combine Artsakh harvester working in village field

At around 11:30am Thursday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, using small arms, at a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic.

EU monitor takes cover in Armenian trench during Azerbaijani shooting. Video

A video posted online shows the moment when Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of EU monitors and their vehicles in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan shot at EU observers, their vehicle

On August 15, the Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at the EU monitors and their vehicle in the direction of Verin Shorzha, in Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of amassing troops on border –Armenian Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has falsely accused Armenia of amassing troops and military equipment near the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has warned.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads another disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if from 22:45 on August 13 to 07:05 on August 14 the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border zone, is another disinformation.

Armenian serviceman fatally wounded under unclear circumstances

A serviceman of one of the military units of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Granik Vardanovich Khnkoyan, was fatally wounded, the press service of Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
President convened an extended working consultation
11 medical patients from Artsakh are transferred to Armenia through Red Cross
Offering ethnic minority status within Azerbaijan is “a vision detached from reality,”Artsakh FM
A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov

Trump obliged to voluntarily turn himself in at jail in Georgia

Majority of countries prepared to stand up for their sovereignty in shaping future — Putin

Rebels in Niger to charge President Bazoum with treason

