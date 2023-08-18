President convened an extended working consultation

On August 18, President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation with members of the Government, heads of state administrative bodies, as well as representatives of the judicial and law enforcement system, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The discussion focused on the challenges that the Republic of Artsakh is facing due to Azerbaijan's genocidal policy, along with the measures being taken by the authorities to address these challenges. Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan, Minister of Healthcare Vardan Tadevosyan and Minister of Agriculture Georgy Hayriyan provided information regarding the consequences of the escalating humanitarian disaster.

President Harutyunyan presented the latest developments in the sphere of foreign policy and underscored the significance of international processes around Artsakh to overcome the existing challenges.

During the consultation there was an exchange of views on a number of pressing issues and the President gave several instructions to the heads of relevant structures.