11 medical patients from Artsakh are transferred to Armenia through Red Cross

Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: And nine patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons.

A total of 27 children are currently receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and eight of them are at the neonatal and intensive care unit.

And 82 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, four of them are at the intensive care unit, and two of these four are in critical condition.