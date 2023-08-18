Offering ethnic minority status within Azerbaijan is “a vision detached from reality,”Artsakh FM

Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan has commented on the document posted online which is allegedly Russia’s latest offer after a trilateral meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan, which envisages the status of ethnic minority for the people of Artsakh within Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We’ve very clearly said that this is a vision detached from reality,” Ghazaryan said, referring to a status of ethnic minority within Azerbaijan. “This isn’t simply our opinion, the realities on the ground attest to this. If any of the mediators had such hopes, then by seeing the consequences of Azerbaijan’s policy, when 120,000 people are starving, when Azerbaijan is making belligerent statements every day, making threats of force, seeing how the Armenian historical-cultural heritage is being destroyed, no mediator has any grounds to claim that offers of such visions would be possible to realize,” Ghazaryan said.