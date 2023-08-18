On 17 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of militia fighters, the Presidential Office stated.

August 18, 2023, 16:47 President Harutyunyan meets with group of militia fighters

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: At their suggestion, Harutyunyan presented the steps being taken to ensure the security of Artsakh, and to stop the further course of genocide and overcome the humanitarian disaster in Artsakh.

The necessity of consolidating everyone's efforts and stability of the state system to face the challenges facing Artsakh was underscored during the meeting.