Satenik Grigoryan is one of the thousands of mothers who, due to the problems caused by the complete blockade of Artsakh, faces many daily difficulties in caring for a young child.

August 17, 2023, 16:14 In the catastrophic conditions of the blockade, it becomes almost impossible to organize child care. Reference

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with"Artsakhpress", Satenik who lives in Ashan village of Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, told about the difficulties and problems caused by the blockade.

"Thanks to God, I breastfeed my son, but the food that is necessary for the growth and development of the child (fruits, fish, etc.) is not available, and the lack of vitamins remains unfilled. My daughter turned one year old.

It is true that breast milk is irreplaceable, but additional food is also necessary. It is a great pain for the mother when she has to post on social networks to buy formula or other food for her baby, and very often we do not find it. My child has allergic reactions, so I choose diapers carefully. It is true that I have acquired a certain amount, but if the blockade continues, it will be difficult to get enough.

It is almost impossible to take care of a baby without medicines and hygiene items.

''I work in Ashan municipality. Working in the conditions of fan outages is even more difficult,'' she said, expressing hope that the wounded Motherland will one day stand up and all difficulties will remain in the past.