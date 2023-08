The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on August 16, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azeri forces used small arms in the shooting in Martakert region around 22:10. Artsakh did not suffer casualties.

The Artsakh authorities said they’ve notified the Russian peacekeepers on the shooting.