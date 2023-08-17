China is closely following the situation in the Lachin Corridor and is calling for existing disputes to be resolved through dialogue, discussions and consulations, the representative of China to the U.N. said during the UNSC emergency meeting on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor.

August 17, 2023, 00:03 China calls for mutual concessions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: He called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue making mutual concessions based on the existing statements signed during talks and resolve disputes based on norms of international law.