Permanent Representative of Japan to the United Nations delivered statement at the United Nations Security Council Briefing called by the initiative of Armenia on blockage of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor.

August 16, 2023, 23:55 Humanitarian access by international organizations must be unimpeded, Japan representative at UN says on Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We took note of the letters by Armenia and Azerbaijan distributed to the Security Council. The arguments of both sides offer different explanations.

However, safeguarding local livelihoods must be the utmost priority. The lives of the most vulnerable, including the sick and chronically ill, elderly, women, infirm and children, must not be threatened.

We recall the Secretary-General’s concern over reports of continued challenges to the freedom of movement along the Lachin Corridor and the deteriorating humanitarian situation on the ground.

The ICRC is currently facing difficulties to bring humanitarian assistance to the civilian population through the Lachin Corridor or any other routes. It is calling on the relevant decision makers to let it resume its essential humanitarian operations in the area. Humanitarian access by international organizations must be unimpeded. We urge all parties to grant access as soon as possible.

In addition, the ICJ indicated provisional measures on 22 February 2023 related to ensuring unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. We reiterate our consistent position that the rule of law must be upheld and that any nation must abide by international law, including the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

Madame President,

The final settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is crucial for peace and stability in the Caucasus region. The Security Council, which is tasked with maintaining international peace and security, should be committed to this issue.

Dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is important. We hope that it will allow issues related to their dispute to be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law”.