France has called on Azerbaijan to comply with its international commitments and to implement the provisional measures that have been indicated by the International Court of Justice in its February 22nd order.

August 16, 2023, 23:41 France calls on Azerbaijan to comply with international commitments

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "France is deeply concerned by the very serious humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor," Nathalie Broadhurst, Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations said in her statement at the UNSC meeting.

"The situation on the ground is dire, it continues to deteriorate day after day.

"That’s why it is crucial that the Council meets today to assess the situation. We look forward to the briefing on the humanitarian situation by OCHA.

"As indicated by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs yesterday, the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor contravenes the commitments undertook by Azerbaijan in the ceasefire agreement and jeopardizes the negotiating process.

"France calls on Azerbaijan to comply with its international commitments and to implement the provisional measures that have been indicated by the International Court of Justice in its February 22nd order. They are binding.

"We demand the restoration of free movement for people, for goods, for cargo throughout the Lachin corridor, in both directions. We request the continuous supply of gas and electricity to the population. It is also vital to ensure a continuous access to essential services for all the populations.

"France will intensify its humanitarian support to the affected population.



We have decided to make an additional contribution of 3 million euros to the humanitarian action of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"France will continue to discuss the issue and to make sure that the Security council remains seized of the matter," she added.