Artsakhpress

Society

Protest action held outside Russian peacekeeping contingent’s HQ

A group of Artsakh residents blocked the entrance to the military base of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh on August 15.

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artur Osipyan, an organizer of this action of protest, had announced that the entrance to the aforesaid military base was blocked. He had called on the people of Artsakh to assemble at 7pm at  Stepanakert's Renaissance Square and be together in front of this Russian military base located in Ivanyan village.
But already on Wednesday morning, the Russian peacekeepers had reopened the entrance to their military base.

     

Politics

Senators Menendez, Padilla send letter to US representative at UN regarding situation in Artsakh

Senator Robert Menendez on Tuesday informed about the letter that he and his colleague, Alex Padilla, have sent to Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Representative to the United Nations, regarding the situation in Artsakh.

United States urges Azerbaijan to restore free transit through Lachin Corridor

The United States has urged Azerbaijan to restore free transit through Lachin Corridor amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Artsakh.

Edmon Marukyan: New Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings on peace treaty will be held in September

The new Armenian-Azerbaijani meetings regarding the peace treaty will be held in September. Edmon Marukyan, the Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, announced this on the air of the Public TV Company of Armenia, news.am informs.

Blockading has been Azerbaijan’s primary policy -Armenian refugees from Nakhijevan respond to Baku’s false narrative

The NGOs representing the interests of forcibly displaced Armenians from Nakhijevan have issued a statement in response to the false narrative circulated by certain Azerbaijani circles alleging that Nakhijevan is blockaded by Armenia.

We urge all international actors to immediately take appropriate steps to deter the possible provocative actions of Azerbaijan. Artsakh MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly refutes and condemns the fake news spread by the Azerbaijani mass media that the Defense Army of Artsakh is moving and concentrating various military equipment in different directions of the Line of Contact, Artsakh MFA stated.

Armenian Foreign Minister to participate in UNSC emergency meeting on Nagorno- Karabakh

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, informed about this on X—former Twitter.

Adam Schiff to Joe Biden: Use every tool available to support the people of Artsakh

The crisis in Artsakh demands immediate US action. Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, on Monday stated this on X—former Twitter, and presented his next course of action in that regard.

Economy

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Society

Group of Turkey intellectuals appeal to world regarding humanitarian disaster in Artsakh

A number of politicians, writers, and human rights advocates in Turkey have called on the international community to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh due to its ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan,news.am informs, citing Gercek News.

A group of Artsakh residents blocked the entrance to the military base of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh on August 15.

Representatives of civil society of the Republic of Artsakh considered it unacceptable to use the Aghdam road as an alternative to the Lachin corridor

The representatives of the civil society of the Republic of Artsakh expressed their decisive position on the inadmissibility of using the road through Aghdam as an alternative to the Lachin Corridor.

Azerbaijan fires at grain-harvesting combine in Artsakh

Artsakh Republic came under Azerbaijani gunfire on August 15 while working in the grain fields.

Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage in Artsakh because ambulance was unavailable due to fuel shortages

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan has issued a statement strongly condemning the gross violations of the fundamental rights of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan.

A person died from starvation in Artsakh

According to the information received by the Human Rights Defender's Office and the research conducted by its Staff, a resident of Stepanakert, K. Hovhannisyan, born in 1983, died as a result of chronic malnutrition, protein and energy deficiency, Artsakh Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

10 patients receiving hemodialysis transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross, informs Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

Military

EU monitor takes cover in Armenian trench during Azerbaijani shooting. Video

A video posted online shows the moment when Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of EU monitors and their vehicles in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan shot at EU observers, their vehicle

On August 15, the Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at the EU monitors and their vehicle in the direction of Verin Shorzha, in Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of amassing troops on border –Armenian Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has falsely accused Armenia of amassing troops and military equipment near the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has warned.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads another disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if from 22:45 on August 13 to 07:05 on August 14 the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border zone, is another disinformation.

Armenian serviceman fatally wounded under unclear circumstances

A serviceman of one of the military units of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Granik Vardanovich Khnkoyan, was fatally wounded, the press service of Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

Armenian serviceman shot dead in unclear circumstances

Serviceman Zhora Karapetyan of a military unit suffered a fatal gunshot wound Thursday, and under yet-unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Red Cross representatives visit 2 Azerbaijani soldiers who illegally entered Armenia

The two Azerbaijani servicemen who were found guilty and sentenced to prison in Armenia for illegally crossing into the sovereign territory of Armenia, transporting illegal weapons and ammunition, and killing an Armenian citizen—a security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine—, have contacted their family members.

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

International

Trump obliged to voluntarily turn himself in at jail in Georgia

Majority of countries prepared to stand up for their sovereignty in shaping future — Putin

Rebels in Niger to charge President Bazoum with treason

At least 23 injured in Turkey quake

