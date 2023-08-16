Protest action held outside Russian peacekeeping contingent’s HQ

A group of Artsakh residents blocked the entrance to the military base of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh on August 15.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artur Osipyan, an organizer of this action of protest, had announced that the entrance to the aforesaid military base was blocked. He had called on the people of Artsakh to assemble at 7pm at Stepanakert's Renaissance Square and be together in front of this Russian military base located in Ivanyan village.

But already on Wednesday morning, the Russian peacekeepers had reopened the entrance to their military base.