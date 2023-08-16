Representatives of civil society of the Republic of Artsakh considered it unacceptable to use the road through Aghdam as an alternative to the Lachin Corridor

The representatives of the civil society of the Republic of Artsakh expressed their decisive position on the inadmissibility of using the road through Aghdam as an alternative to the Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''We, as representatives of the Civil Society of the Republic of Artsakh, wish to firmly state our position regarding the proposals concerning the utilization of alternative transportation routes to the Lachin Corridor, in particular the one through Akna (Agdam) for humanitarian access to besieged Artsakh. It would be naive to assume that Azerbaijan, which has been keeping Artsakh under a brutal siege for eight months, thereby subjecting its people to a gradual demise, has suddenly became filled with a sense of humanism and opted to facilitate humanitarian access through its territory.

Undoubtedly, this serves as yet another strategic maneuver by the Azerbaijani authorities to justify their criminal actions, conceal their genocidal intentions and undermine the dignity of the people of Artsakh with the ultimate goal of subsequent subjugation. The Azerbaijani authorities are employing pseudohumanism in an endeavor to divert the attention of the international community from their real ambitions of ethnically cleansing Artsakh and perpetrating genocide, depriving its inhabitants of the opportunity to live in their homeland with freedom and security. Such actions are incompatible with universal principles of justice and human rights.

The people of Artsakh cannot and will not accept such an offer from a country that, a mere three years ago, unleashed an aggressive war against them, occupying their cities and villages, has persisted in destroying Armenian sacred sites, violated the basic rights of the citizens of the of Artsakh, deliberately and systematically causing unbearable living circumstances for a population of 120,000, which comprises 20,000 elderly individuals, 9,000 persons with disabilities, 2,000 expectant mothers, and 30,000 children, and continues to terrorize and threaten civilians with the prospect of renewed warfare. We urge the internetional community to exercise increased vigilance and responsibility when assessing any actions or proposals put forward by Azerbaijan, and refrain from appeasing its criminal intentions.

It is imperative to prevent the manipulation of deceptive humanitarian gestures that are employed to cloak acts of aggression and the infringement upon the rights of the peaceful population of Artsakh. Furthermore, we strongly urge all parties involved in the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, to prioritize the real needs and interests of the people of Artsakh and pursue an equitable solution based on the recognition of their rights, dignity, and the sanctity of human life. We firmly believe that only such an approach can pave the way for genuine peace, stability and prosperity for all peoples in the region. Any proposed solutions for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that disregard the inherent right of the Artsakh people to self-determination must be seen as endorsing the criminal intentions of subjecting them forcibly to the autocratic, dictatorial and anti-Armenian regime of Azerbaijan.

Armenian World Motherhood Union of Afghan War Veteranse Silva Markarian, Writer-publicist Ira Tamrazyan, Civil Society Activist, IDP from Hadrut Union of NKR Refugees Association of Refugee Women Council of Artsakh Elders Generation of Hayk National Artsakh “SHEN” NGO Union of Refugees for Justice Youth Public Research Center Independent Center for Strategic Studies Artsakh Branch of Armenian Missionary Association of America Our Home-Artsakh Center for Support and Development of Women and Children Society of the Deaf of Artsakh Union of the Relatives of Fallen Freedom Fighters Union of the Relatives of Missing Freedom Fighters David Karabekyan, Civil Society Leader, University Professor Zabela Avagyan, Civil Society Activist, Journalist Armenian-Russian Cossack Peacekeeping Union Educational Foundation of Artsakh Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers Artsakh Union of Journalists Law Conscious Society Union of Writers of Artsakh Shushi Women's Center Kachar Scientific Center Union of Musicians of Artsakh Federation of Trade Unions of NKR Military Patriotic Association “Faith and Courage” Union of Relatives of the Fallen and Missing Soldiers in the Third Artsakh War,'' reads the statement.