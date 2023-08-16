Azerbaijan fires at grain-harvesting combine in Artsakh

Artsakh Republic came under Azerbaijani gunfire on August 15 while working in the grain fields.
Senator Robert Menendez on Tuesday informed about the letter that he and his colleague, Alex Padilla, have sent to Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Representative to the United Nations, regarding the situation in Artsakh.
The United States has urged Azerbaijan to restore free transit through Lachin Corridor amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Artsakh.
The new Armenian-Azerbaijani meetings regarding the peace treaty will be held in September. Edmon Marukyan, the Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, announced this on the air of the Public TV Company of Armenia, news.am informs.
The NGOs representing the interests of forcibly displaced Armenians from Nakhijevan have issued a statement in response to the false narrative circulated by certain Azerbaijani circles alleging that Nakhijevan is blockaded by Armenia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly refutes and condemns the fake news spread by the Azerbaijani mass media that the Defense Army of Artsakh is moving and concentrating various military equipment in different directions of the Line of Contact, Artsakh MFA stated.
Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, informed about this on X—former Twitter.
The crisis in Artsakh demands immediate US action. Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, on Monday stated this on X—former Twitter, and presented his next course of action in that regard.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
A number of politicians, writers, and human rights advocates in Turkey have called on the international community to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh due to its ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan,news.am informs, citing Gercek News.
A group of Artsakh residents blocked the entrance to the military base of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh on August 15.
The representatives of the civil society of the Republic of Artsakh expressed their decisive position on the inadmissibility of using the road through Aghdam as an alternative to the Lachin Corridor.
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan has issued a statement strongly condemning the gross violations of the fundamental rights of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan.
According to the information received by the Human Rights Defender's Office and the research conducted by its Staff, a resident of Stepanakert, K. Hovhannisyan, born in 1983, died as a result of chronic malnutrition, protein and energy deficiency, Artsakh Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.
Ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross, informs Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.
A video posted online shows the moment when Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of EU monitors and their vehicles in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
On August 15, the Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at the EU monitors and their vehicle in the direction of Verin Shorzha, in Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.
Azerbaijan has falsely accused Armenia of amassing troops and military equipment near the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has warned.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if from 22:45 on August 13 to 07:05 on August 14 the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border zone, is another disinformation.
A serviceman of one of the military units of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Granik Vardanovich Khnkoyan, was fatally wounded, the press service of Armenian Defense Ministry informs.
Serviceman Zhora Karapetyan of a military unit suffered a fatal gunshot wound Thursday, and under yet-unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.
The two Azerbaijani servicemen who were found guilty and sentenced to prison in Armenia for illegally crossing into the sovereign territory of Armenia, transporting illegal weapons and ammunition, and killing an Armenian citizen—a security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine—, have contacted their family members.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
