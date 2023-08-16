Artsakh Republic came under Azerbaijani gunfire on August 15 while working in the grain fields.

August 16, 2023, 12:33 Azerbaijan fires at grain-harvesting combine in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The farmer was working with his combine harvester in grain fields Tuesday evening in the village of Avdur when Azerbaijani troops opened small arms fire from adjacent outposts.

Fortunately, this person managed to escape the shooting, and only the combine harvester was damaged, informs the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Due to the shooting, however, agricultural work was stopped.

The report on this incident was forwarded to the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.