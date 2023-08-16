Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

Demonstrators in Los Angeles, California rallied outside the consulates-general of France and China and the British consul’s residence demanding the countries to take action at the forthcoming UN Security Council meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh to end the blockade and prevent genocide.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The demonstrators called on France, China and the UK to vote in favor of stopping the genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh.

One of the demonstrators, Davit Mnatsakanyan, said he expects the main actors to force Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor.

“There’s already a case of fatal starvation in Artsakh, we can’t be idle in this situation,” Mnatsakanyan said.

He said the demonstrators would also protest outside the Azeri consulate.