Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage in Artsakh because ambulance was unavailable due to fuel shortages

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan has issued a statement strongly condemning the gross violations of the fundamental rights of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan.

Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage in Artsakh because ambulance was unavailable due to fuel shortages

Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage in Artsakh because ambulance was unavailable due to fuel shortages

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Below is the full statement released by Manasyan.

“The humanitarian crisis is worsening daily in Nagorno-Karabakh: The Human Rights Defender strongly condemns the gross violations of the fundamental rights of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan.

“It is the 247th day that the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are under blockade, and two months (as of June 15) that the latter have been deprived of any kind of humanitarian aid, including basic necessities and food. The Human Rights Defender records that the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan has resulted in the gross violation of the fundamental rights of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the rights to life, dignity, physical and mental health and healthcare, freedom of movement, food and an adequate standard of living, housing, and other socioeconomic and cultural rights.

“The blockade has a particular adverse impact on the rights of representatives of vulnerable groups, such as children, women, persons with disabilities, etc. In particular, 9000 persons with disabilities, 20,000 older persons, and 60,000 women are under the blockade. The humanitarian disaster caused by the blockade is manifested in all spheres of the normal life of residents, in particular:

 “The standard of living of the people is in a deteriorated state. Since June 15, the complete disruption of humanitarian aid supplies has created a crisis situation, including the risk of hunger and starvation. The residents of Yeghtsahogh, Hin Shen, Mets Shen and Lisagor communities of Shushi region of Nagorno-Karabakh are in a particularly terrible situation since they are under complete blockade as a result of the establishment of the Azerbaijani checkpoint. Locally produced seasonal agricultural products from different regions and communities of Nagorno-Karabakh are no longer delivered to densely populated places - Stepanakert, Martuni and Martakert. In all grocery stores, the total absence or scarcity of food, basic necessities, and hygiene items was recorded, and the acquisition of the latter is carried out through huge queues.

“In this context, it is also necessary to address the impossibility of providing humanitarian aid from the Republic of Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. Since June 15 as a result of blocking the possibility of providing humanitarian aid by Azerbaijani authorities, the humanitarian aid has remained standing as of today, arriving at Kornidzor village from Yerevan on July 26. On July 28, the representatives of the Defender's office together with the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia and international organizations arrived in Kornidzor, the humanitarian convoy sector, and got acquainted with the situation on the spot.

“Due to the daily deterioration of people's health and malnutrition, cases of fainting also continue to increase. According to the information registered by the Human Rights Defender’s office a person died from starvation in NK. A resident of Stepanakert, K. Hovhannisyan, died as a result of chronic malnutrition, protein and energy deficiency.

“The blocking of the Lachin corridor has a negative impact on the realization of the right to health care of the people, taking into consideration the prohibitions on the transfer of patients in need of medical care to Armenia. The transportation of patients and transportation of medical supplies is carried out with the intervention of the ICRC and Russian peacekeepers. At the same time, since June 15, the Azerbaijani side has completely blocked the delivery of humanitarian aid by Russian peacekeepers and the ICRC, leading to the worsening of the humanitarian situation. There have been cases of shortage of medicines, and in some cases, the complete absence of medicines.

“At the same time, in the absence of sufficient food, there has been an increase in the number of premature births in NK. A case of death of an unborn child was also registered in Haterk village of Martakert region. The pregnant woman could not reach the hospital on time because of fuel shortage for emergency vehicles.

“Since July 25 due to an acute shortage of fuel public transport has not been functioning at all. · On July 29, fundamental violations by the Azerbaijani authorities were recorded during the process of transferring patients to Armenia through ICRC. In particular, Azerbaijan abducted 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan from the checkpoint located in the vicinity of the Hakari bridge, who was being transported to Armenia for medical treatment accompanied by the ICRC. The results of the Defender's study prove that the unlawful interference with the fundamental rights of a person is being carried out in a violation of international legal guarantees and standards.

“Issues related to the provision of drinking water as a result of electricity supply failures were also recorded, affecting both the quantity and quality of water provided to the residents of NK. The Defender considers it necessary to emphasize again that the current humanitarian catastrophe is a direct manifestation of the ethnic cleansing and genocidal policy by the Azerbaijani authorities incited and adduced by Armenophobia, the ultimate goal of which is to empty Nagorno-Karabakh of its indigenous Armenian population, through terrorizing them, subjecting them to constant physical and psychological attacks and pressures, depriving them of their normal life and creating desperate conditions for life. The Human Rights Defender especially emphasizes the urgency to stop the irreversible and intensifying developments of the humanitarian disaster, as well as the extreme necessity to provide real opportunities for the implementation of humanitarian missions. At the same time, the Defender’s office continues to collect and analyze facts on a daily basis regarding the Armenophobic policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, as well as the continuous gross violations of human rights in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blocking of the Lachin corridor, and comprehensively present them to international organizations with a human rights mandate. I attach great importance to the appropriate response of international organizations with a mandate to protect human rights and to take effective steps as a matter of urgency.”


     

Politics

United States urges Azerbaijan to restore free transit through Lachin Corridor

The United States has urged Azerbaijan to restore free transit through Lachin Corridor amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Artsakh.

All news from section

Edmon Marukyan: New Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings on peace treaty will be held in September

The new Armenian-Azerbaijani meetings regarding the peace treaty will be held in September. Edmon Marukyan, the Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, announced this on the air of the Public TV Company of Armenia, news.am informs.

Blockading has been Azerbaijan’s primary policy -Armenian refugees from Nakhijevan respond to Baku’s false narrative

The NGOs representing the interests of forcibly displaced Armenians from Nakhijevan have issued a statement in response to the false narrative circulated by certain Azerbaijani circles alleging that Nakhijevan is blockaded by Armenia.

We urge all international actors to immediately take appropriate steps to deter the possible provocative actions of Azerbaijan. Artsakh MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly refutes and condemns the fake news spread by the Azerbaijani mass media that the Defense Army of Artsakh is moving and concentrating various military equipment in different directions of the Line of Contact, Artsakh MFA stated.

Armenian Foreign Minister to participate in UNSC emergency meeting on Nagorno- Karabakh

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, informed about this on X—former Twitter.

Adam Schiff to Joe Biden: Use every tool available to support the people of Artsakh

The crisis in Artsakh demands immediate US action. Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, on Monday stated this on X—former Twitter, and presented his next course of action in that regard.

U.N. Security Council to convene emergency meeting on Azeri blockade of Artsakh

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday in response to a call from Armenia.

Economy

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

All news from section

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Society

Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage in Artsakh because ambulance was unavailable due to fuel shortages

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan has issued a statement strongly condemning the gross violations of the fundamental rights of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan.

All news from section

A person died from starvation in Artsakh

According to the information received by the Human Rights Defender's Office and the research conducted by its Staff, a resident of Stepanakert, K. Hovhannisyan, born in 1983, died as a result of chronic malnutrition, protein and energy deficiency, Artsakh Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

10 patients receiving hemodialysis transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross, informs Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

Сondolence letter in connection with the car accident that happened near the village of Lanjik, Shirak region

On August 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter in connection with the car accident that happened near the village of Lanjik, Shirak region, the Presidential Office stated.

11 dead after major road accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway

A tragic road accident took place on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, near Lanjik village, at around 12:27am Monday, news.am informs.

Armenia representative to CoE: Azerbaijan actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after WW2

Azerbaijani actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after World War 2. Ambassador Arman Khachatryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe (CoE) noted this on X/ Twitter.

Due to the blockade, caring for people with disabilities become difficult

The eight-month blockade of Artsakh has had a negative impact on all layers of the population, but it should be noted that people with disabilities are especially vulnerable.

Military

EU monitor takes cover in Armenian trench during Azerbaijani shooting. Video

A video posted online shows the moment when Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of EU monitors and their vehicles in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

All news from section

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan shot at EU observers, their vehicle

On August 15, the Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at the EU monitors and their vehicle in the direction of Verin Shorzha, in Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of amassing troops on border –Armenian Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has falsely accused Armenia of amassing troops and military equipment near the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has warned.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads another disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if from 22:45 on August 13 to 07:05 on August 14 the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border zone, is another disinformation.

Armenian serviceman fatally wounded under unclear circumstances

A serviceman of one of the military units of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Granik Vardanovich Khnkoyan, was fatally wounded, the press service of Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

Armenian serviceman shot dead in unclear circumstances

Serviceman Zhora Karapetyan of a military unit suffered a fatal gunshot wound Thursday, and under yet-unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Red Cross representatives visit 2 Azerbaijani soldiers who illegally entered Armenia

The two Azerbaijani servicemen who were found guilty and sentenced to prison in Armenia for illegally crossing into the sovereign territory of Armenia, transporting illegal weapons and ammunition, and killing an Armenian citizen—a security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine—, have contacted their family members.

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade
Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage in Artsakh because ambulance was unavailable due to fuel shortages
Trump obliged to voluntarily turn himself in at jail in Georgia
United States urges Azerbaijan to restore free transit through Lachin Corridor
A person died from starvation in Artsakh
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

All news from section

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

International

Trump obliged to voluntarily turn himself in at jail in Georgia

All news from section

Majority of countries prepared to stand up for their sovereignty in shaping future — Putin

Rebels in Niger to charge President Bazoum with treason

At least 23 injured in Turkey quake

Most Read

month

week

day

Search