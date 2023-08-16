Trump obliged to voluntarily turn himself in at jail in Georgia

Former US President Donald Trump and other suspects in the Georgia election meddling case should voluntarily turn themselves in at the Fulton County jail, where they will be formally arrested, the local sheriff said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At this point, based on guidance received from the district attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail," CNN quoted the statement as saying.

The suspects will undergo the formal arrest procedure: they will be searched, fingerprinted and have their mugshots taken.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said earlier that Trump and other suspects are to surrender no later than August 25. After that, the date for his initial court appearance will be known. The date is to be set by the judge.

"Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time. The jail is open 24/7," the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, a grand jury in the state of Georgia has indicted former US President Donald Trump and a number of his lawyers, assistants, staffers of his campaign headquarters and local Republican party members in the case of attempting to seek a review of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

De-facto, they are suspected of setting up an organized group that tried to overturn the results of the polls. The charges against Trump in Georgia entail the punishment of at least 20 years in prison. The trial is expected to begin within the next six months.