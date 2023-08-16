Senator Robert Menendez on Tuesday informed about the letter that he and his colleague, Alex Padilla, have sent to Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Representative to the United Nations, regarding the situation in Artsakh.

August 16, 2023, 09:50 Senators Menendez, Padilla send letter to US representative at UN regarding situation in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today, Senator Alex Padilla and I sent a letter to the US Ambassador to the UN urging her to work with all UNSC [(UN Security Council)] members to pressure the Azerbaijani government to lift the blockade and prevent what the evidence suggests is a coordinated effort to ethnically cleanse the people of Nagorno Karabakh,” Menendez wrote on X—former Twitter, and added the aforesaid letter.