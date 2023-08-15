Majority of countries prepared to stand up for their sovereignty in shaping future — Putin

Most countries are prepared to stand up for their sovereignty and the times call for the international community to work together in shaping the world of the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to participants and guests of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are seeing consistent movement toward the emergence of a multipolar world order. Most countries are prepared to stand up for their sovereignty, national interests, traditions, culture and way of life," he emphasized.

The Russian head of state underscored the fact that new centers of economic and political authority were gaining in strength. According to him, all of this "can provide an important basis for stable, progressive global development and, most importantly, for efforts to find genuine solutions to social, economic, technological and environmental issues, as well as for improving the quality of life and well-being of millions of people."

Putin stressed that open, honest and unbiased discussions, such as the Moscow conference, were highly important and relevant because "the entire international community will need to work together on an equal footing to shape the future."