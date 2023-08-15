A video posted online shows the moment when Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of EU monitors and their vehicles in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

August 15, 2023, 17:14 EU monitor takes cover in Armenian trench during Azerbaijani shooting. Video

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In the video posted by the Armenian Military Portal telegram channel, an EU monitor is seen taking cover in an Armenian trench and explaining that the shooting is taking place from Azeri positions and they are waiting for more information.

On August 15, the Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at the EU monitors and their vehicle in the direction of Verin Shorzha, in Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia earlier said in a statement.

The EU monitors on patrol came under small arms fire by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the ministry said.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

“On August 15, at around 12:20 p.m., Azerbaijani AF units discharged fire from firearms targeting the EU observers patrolling in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha and their vehicle. There are no casualties,” reads a statement issued by the defense ministry.

The EU monitoring mission (EUMA) initially denied in a statement on social media the Armenian Defense Ministry’s statement on the shooting, but then removed the denial after the video was posted online.