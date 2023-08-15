Edmon Marukyan: New Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings on peace treaty will be held in September

The new Armenian-Azerbaijani meetings regarding the peace treaty will be held in September. Edmon Marukyan, the Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, announced this on the air of the Public TV Company of Armenia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Azerbaijan's actions disrupt the peace process. Armenia is not leaving the process, remaining loyal to the process, but an opposite side is needed. Azerbaijan is obligated to withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia," Marukyan added.