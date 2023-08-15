Armenian Foreign Minister to participate in UNSC emergency meeting on Nagorno- Karabakh

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, informed about this on X—former Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, requested by Armenia regarding deterioration of humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as result of total blockade by Azerbaijan, will convene on August 16. FM Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New York to participate in the meeting,” Badalyan wrote.