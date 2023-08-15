Adam Schiff to Joe Biden: Use every tool available to support the people of Artsakh

The crisis in Artsakh demands immediate US action. Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, on Monday stated this on X—former Twitter, and presented his next course of action in that regard.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today, I urged POTUS [i.e. the US President] to call an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting to stop the Azeri blockade. And use every tool available to support the people of Artsakh and stop another genocide from occurring,” Schiff added.

And as an attachment to this post, the American lawmaker publicized his respective letter to US President Joe Biden on Monday.