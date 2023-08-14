Rebels in Niger to charge President Bazoum with treason

The military council formed by mutineers in Niger intends to bring charges of high treason against the deposed President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, according to Al Jazeera TV channel.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the rebels, they have collected evidence that allows them to prosecute the former president and his accomplices on charges of treason and endangering state security.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence but is reportedly in telephone contact with the outside world.

The ECOWAS leaders had previously demanded that the rebels release Bazoum by August 7, threatening to use force among other options. Nevertheless, the neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that they would consider such a step as an attack on themselves. Since the ECOWAS ultimatum was ignored, the community’s leaders reconvened on August 10.

The organization said it was resolved to restore constitutional order in Niger. Upon returning from the summit, President of the Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara said that the ECOWAS leaders agreed on launching a military operation in Niger as soon as possible.