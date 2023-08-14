Сondolence letter in connection with the car accident that happened near the village of Lanjik, Shirak region

On August 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter in connection with the car accident that happened near the village of Lanjik, Shirak region, the Presidential Office stated.
Prominent genocide scholars have submitted an open letter to the UN Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, and Member States of the UN Security Council regarding the potential for genocide in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has responded to the article of the Russian "Kommersant". The article titled “Artsakh vs. Karabakh”, citing an unnamed source in Russian state structures, informed about a proposal from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to first open the road through Aghdam and then resume the movement through the Lachin Corridor.
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg (Germany) has congratulated the new Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyan on his election.
On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a readout.
Azerbaijan wants to present the Stepanakert-Baku negotiations as an intra-Azerbaijani dialogue; that is, some “criminals”—that is, us—should go [to Baku] and say: “forgive us, we are becoming your citizens.” David Babayan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic President told NEWS.am, referring to Azerbaijan's statement that they are ready to "hold regular meetings with the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh".
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan accepted the credentials of the new Russian ambassador to the country, Mikhail Evdokimov, reports the press service of the Azerbaijani president, news.am informs,
Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Yuri Kim, US acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, News.am informs.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
A tragic road accident took place on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, near Lanjik village, at around 12:27am Monday, news.am informs.
Azerbaijani actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after World War 2. Ambassador Arman Khachatryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe (CoE) noted this on X/ Twitter.
The eight-month blockade of Artsakh has had a negative impact on all layers of the population, but it should be noted that people with disabilities are especially vulnerable.
On August 7, 2023, a group of United Nations experts raised the alarming situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.
On August 9, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republicwere transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.
Azerbaijan has falsely accused Armenia of amassing troops and military equipment near the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has warned.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if from 22:45 on August 13 to 07:05 on August 14 the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border zone, is another disinformation.
A serviceman of one of the military units of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Granik Vardanovich Khnkoyan, was fatally wounded, the press service of Armenian Defense Ministry informs.
Serviceman Zhora Karapetyan of a military unit suffered a fatal gunshot wound Thursday, and under yet-unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.
The two Azerbaijani servicemen who were found guilty and sentenced to prison in Armenia for illegally crossing into the sovereign territory of Armenia, transporting illegal weapons and ammunition, and killing an Armenian citizen—a security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine—, have contacted their family members.
Between 20:30pm and 9pm Sunday, Azerbaijani armed forces units opened fire, from various-caliber rifles, at the Armenian positions located in the Kutakan village and Tretuk village areas of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, also using mortars.
Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
