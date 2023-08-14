Сondolence letter in connection with the car accident that happened near the village of Lanjik, Shirak region

On August 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter in connection with the car accident that happened near the village of Lanjik, Shirak region, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter reads as follows:

"We learnt with deep sorrow about the large and tragic car accident that happened on August 14 near the village of Lanjik in Shirak region.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and on my own behalf I express my condolences and support to the relatives and friends of our brothers and sisters who were victims of the car accident, to our entire people. I wish all the wounded a speedy recovery.

In this difficult moment, we share with you the pain and sorrow of the irreparable loss."