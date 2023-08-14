The Azerbaijani media are spreading false videos and information claiming that the Artsakh Defense Army is moving and concentrating various military equipment in various directions of the line of contact, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army noted in a statement.

August 14, 2023, 15:34 Artsakh defense army: Azerbaijan is preparing information grounds for another provocation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: By disseminating such disinformation, Azerbaijan is preparing the grounds for another provocation, the Artsakh Defense Army added.