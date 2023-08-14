Artsakhpress

Artsakh defense army: Azerbaijan is preparing information grounds for another provocation

The Azerbaijani media are spreading false videos and information claiming that the Artsakh Defense Army is moving and concentrating various military equipment in various directions of the line of contact, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army noted in a statement.

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: By disseminating such disinformation, Azerbaijan is preparing the grounds for another provocation, the Artsakh Defense Army added.


     

Politics

Prominent genocide experts call on for immediate UN intervention in Artsakhh

Prominent genocide scholars have submitted an open letter to the UN Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, and Member States of the UN Security Council regarding the potential for genocide in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Azerbaijani consistently attempt to sever the deep-rooted ties between Artsakh and Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has responded to the article of the Russian "Kommersant". The article titled “Artsakh vs. Karabakh”, citing an unnamed source in Russian state structures, informed about a proposal from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to first open the road through Aghdam and then resume the movement through the Lachin Corridor.

‘I hope to have the chance to welcome you in the European Parliament,’ MEP Berg to Artsakh NA Speaker

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg (Germany) has congratulated the new Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyan on his election.

Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE

On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a readout.

David Babayan: Karabakh-Azerbaijan meetings will not bring positive outcome, everything will be clear in first talk

Azerbaijan wants to present the Stepanakert-Baku negotiations as an intra-Azerbaijani dialogue; that is, some “criminals”—that is, us—should go [to Baku] and say: “forgive us, we are becoming your citizens.” David Babayan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic President told NEWS.am, referring to Azerbaijan's statement that they are ready to "hold regular meetings with the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh".

New ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan hands credentials to Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan accepted the credentials of the new Russian ambassador to the country, Mikhail Evdokimov, reports the press service of the Azerbaijani president, news.am informs,

Bayramov, US assistant secretary of state speak about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Yuri Kim, US acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, News.am informs.

Economy

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Society

11 dead after major road accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway

A tragic road accident took place on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, near Lanjik village, at around 12:27am Monday, news.am informs.

Armenia representative to CoE: Azerbaijan actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after WW2

Azerbaijani actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after World War 2. Ambassador Arman Khachatryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe (CoE) noted this on X/ Twitter.

Due to the blockade, caring for people with disabilities become difficult

The eight-month blockade of Artsakh has had a negative impact on all layers of the population, but it should be noted that people with disabilities are especially vulnerable.

Starvation is the invisible Genocide weapon. Forbes referred to the situation in Artsakh

On August 7, 2023, a group of United Nations experts raised the alarming situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

Red Cross transfers 10 more medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia

On August 9, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republicwere transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

Red Cross transports 11 medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia

After the 11-day complete blockade by Azerbaijan, and with the mediation and escorting of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), 11 medical patients from Artsakh were transferred Tuesday to specialized medical centers of Armenia to receive immediate medical care, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health reports.

Military

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of amassing troops on border –Armenian Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has falsely accused Armenia of amassing troops and military equipment near the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has warned.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads another disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if from 22:45 on August 13 to 07:05 on August 14 the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border zone, is another disinformation.

Armenian serviceman fatally wounded under unclear circumstances

A serviceman of one of the military units of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Granik Vardanovich Khnkoyan, was fatally wounded, the press service of Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

Armenian serviceman shot dead in unclear circumstances

Serviceman Zhora Karapetyan of a military unit suffered a fatal gunshot wound Thursday, and under yet-unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Red Cross representatives visit 2 Azerbaijani soldiers who illegally entered Armenia

The two Azerbaijani servicemen who were found guilty and sentenced to prison in Armenia for illegally crossing into the sovereign territory of Armenia, transporting illegal weapons and ammunition, and killing an Armenian citizen—a security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine—, have contacted their family members.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions, also uses mortars

Between 20:30pm and 9pm Sunday, Azerbaijani armed forces units opened fire, from various-caliber rifles, at the Armenian positions located in the Kutakan village and Tretuk village areas of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, also using mortars.

Disinformation that the Defense Ministry suppressed the GPS systems of civil aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

International

At least 23 injured in Turkey quake

Peaceful settlement possible if Kiev stops hostilities, terrorist attacks — diplomat

Russian defense ministry reports Kiev’s failed attempted attack on Moscow Region by drones

Medvedev confident Russia to vanquish enemies, achieve peace on its own terms

