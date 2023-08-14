Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of amassing troops on border –Armenian Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has falsely accused Armenia of amassing troops and military equipment near the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has warned.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia have concentrated a large number of weapons, military equipment, and personnel near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border does not correspond to reality,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

“In addition, regarding another false allegation mentioned in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia once again declares that the Republic of Armenia does not have an army in Nagorno-Karabakh,” it added.